Storm Eunice: power cuts continue throughout Sussex

Power cuts have been reported across East and West Sussex.
in West Sussex power cuts have been reported in parts of the following locations:
Shoreham By Sea, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Crawley and surrounding villages like Abingworth, Ashurst, Sullington, Thakeham and Abingworth.
Power cuts have also been reported in Selsey, Shripney, Bognor Regis and Binstead.
In East Sussex, power cuts have been reported in Newhaven, Seaford, Pevensey, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, Pevensey. As well as Upper Dicker, Lower Dicker and Uckfield.
To find out if your area has been affected by a power cut. Stay up to date with all the latest on Storm Eunice.