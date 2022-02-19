Storm Eunice: power cuts continue throughout Sussex

Power cuts have been reported across East and West Sussex.

in West Sussex power cuts have been reported in parts of the following locations:

Shoreham By Sea, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Crawley and surrounding villages like Abingworth, Ashurst, Sullington, Thakeham and Abingworth.

Power cuts in Sussex

Power cuts have also been reported in Selsey, Shripney, Bognor Regis and Binstead.