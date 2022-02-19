Storm Eunice: power cuts continue throughout Sussex

Despite the MET weather warning going from red to amber, power cuts have persisted throughout Sussex, affecting thousands of households.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:36 pm

Power cuts have been reported across East and West Sussex.

in West Sussex power cuts have been reported in parts of the following locations:

Shoreham By Sea, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Crawley and surrounding villages like Abingworth, Ashurst, Sullington, Thakeham and Abingworth.

Power cuts have also been reported in Selsey, Shripney, Bognor Regis and Binstead.

In East Sussex, power cuts have been reported in Newhaven, Seaford, Pevensey, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, Pevensey. As well as Upper Dicker, Lower Dicker and Uckfield.

To find out if your area has been affected by a power cut, click here. Stay up to date with all the latest on Storm Eunice, click here.

