UK Power Networks’ online map is showing that areas in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Handcross and Hurstpierpoint are still being affected.

Here is your guide to the power cuts in Mid Sussex and when you can expect the power to come back on.

Haywards Heath

There is currently a power cut in the Church Road area of Haywards Heath.

UK Power Networks has apologised for the inconvenience and said engineers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible.

“We’re investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault, which has caused a power cut in the local area,” said a spokesperson.

The potentially affected postcodes are RH17 7 and TN22 3 and 13 customers are affected.

The estimated time for power to be restored is between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Handcross

There is currently a power cut affecting postcodes RH17 6 and engineers are working to fix the issue.

“We’re investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault, which has caused a power cut in the local area,” said UK Power Networks, adding that 76 customers are affected.

The estimated time for power to be restored is between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (February 22).

Burgess Hill

Valebridge Road in Burgess Hill is experiencing a power cut with the postcodes RH15 0 affected.

UK Power Networks said this was caused by a fault on a piece of electrical equipment that controls the power to people’s homes.

The estimated time for power to be restored is between 4.30pm and 5.30pm today (Monday, February 21).

Theobalds Road in Burgess Hill is also experiencing a power cut.

The estimated time for power to be restored will be between 4pm and 5pm this afternoon.

A power cut in Woodland Avenue, Burgess Hill, should be fixed between 10.30pm and 11.30pm tonight.

Hurstpierpoint

Trumpkins in Hurstpierpoint is experiencing a power cut because of a fault in a high voltage overhead electricity line.

The potentially affected postcodes are BN44 3 and RH13 8.

At the moment 82 customers are affected.

The estimated time for power to be restored will be tonight between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

You can find out more and keep up-to-date at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk.