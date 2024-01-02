BREAKING

Storm Henk: Fallen tree shuts A281 Guildford road near Horsham

Another major road near Horsham is currently shut after a tree fell across the carriageway this afternoon (Tuesday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT
The A281 Guildford Road is currently shut near Horsham after a tree fell across the carriageway during Storm HenkThe A281 Guildford Road is currently shut near Horsham after a tree fell across the carriageway during Storm Henk
The A281 Guildford Road is currently shut near Horsham after a tree fell across the carriageway during Storm Henk

Firefighters are currently helping to clear the debris from the A281 Horsham to Guildford road.

The tree is one of a number across the region that have come down today as Storm Henk continues to cause havoc.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A264 road is currently also partially blocked by a fallen tree at Five Oaks Road between Elmhurst Lane and Bashurst Hill.

Most Popular

The A281 at its junction with the A272 at Cowfold was blocked earlier this afternoon when a tree came down there.

The Met Office says that winds will continue to be strong across the south until 8pm tonight.

Related topics:Met Office