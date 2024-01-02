Storm Henk: Tree falls onto major road at Cowfold
A tree is reported to have fallen onto a major road at Cowfold.
The tree toppled onto the A272 Bolney Road near its junction with the A281 partially blocking the road at the village hall roundabout.
The incident was first reported just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday). The AA says that there are currently traffic delays in the area.
High winds and heavy rain are currently battering a large swathe of the south during what the Met Office describes as ‘the small but potent Storm Henk.’
The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for travel disruption, roof damage and possible power cuts across southern England until 8pm.