BREAKING

Storm Henk: Tree falls onto major road at Cowfold

A tree is reported to have fallen onto a major road at Cowfold.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A tree has fallen onto the A272 at its junction with the A281 in Cowfold during Storm HenkA tree has fallen onto the A272 at its junction with the A281 in Cowfold during Storm Henk
A tree has fallen onto the A272 at its junction with the A281 in Cowfold during Storm Henk

The tree toppled onto the A272 Bolney Road near its junction with the A281 partially blocking the road at the village hall roundabout.

The incident was first reported just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday). The AA says that there are currently traffic delays in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

High winds and heavy rain are currently battering a large swathe of the south during what the Met Office describes as ‘the small but potent Storm Henk.’

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for travel disruption, roof damage and possible power cuts across southern England until 8pm.

Related topics:Met OfficeEngland