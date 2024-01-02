A tree is reported to have fallen onto a major road at Cowfold.

A tree has fallen onto the A272 at its junction with the A281 in Cowfold during Storm Henk

The tree toppled onto the A272 Bolney Road near its junction with the A281 partially blocking the road at the village hall roundabout.

The incident was first reported just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday). The AA says that there are currently traffic delays in the area.

High winds and heavy rain are currently battering a large swathe of the south during what the Met Office describes as ‘the small but potent Storm Henk.’