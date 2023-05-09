Storrington care home hosts grand party for The King’s Coronation

Sussexdown, a Care South care home, has celebrated The King’s Coronation weekend with a grand party with plenty of food, fun and friendship for residents and their friends and families.

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

After a full weekend of Coronation-themed activities, the celebrations concluded with a party on8 May 8. Hosted in the care home’s extensive gardens and within its communal lounges, hundreds of guests, including residents, their friends and family, and local dignitaries, gathered to honour The Coronation of King Charles III. The party was accompanied by a barbecue and drinks.

The home was joined by councillors from Storrington and Sullington Parish Council, including Parish Council Chairman, Cllr Anna Worthington-Leese and Cllr Sharon Sadler. The guest list also included the Friends of Sussexdown Committee which supports activities, entertainment, and outings for the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Hudson, Home Manager at Sussexdown, said: “I am so pleased that everyone had a wonderful weekend celebrating The King’s Coronation at Sussexdown. It was such a special day, and I want to thank all staff members at the home who helped with the celebrations and who made this possible. There was such a buzz during the day of the celebrations, and it certainly was a spectacular weekend enjoyed by residents and their loved ones.”

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

Simon Bird, CEO of Care South, added: “Much like the recent Platinum Jubilee, this hugely significant occasion gave us all a chance to celebrate as a community. The Food, Fun, and Friendship shared across our homes over the weekend will stay in the memories of everyone involved for a very long time. Special moments happen daily in a care home, but events like this, especially when family and friends are involved, are extraordinary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation

Sussexdown residents celebrate Coronation