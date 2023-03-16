Storrington care home receives continued support from its Friends

Residents from Care South’s Sussexdown residential care home in Storrington are continuing to benefit from the unwavering support and funding of The Friends of Sussexdown Committee.

The committee is hosting an Easter coffee morning on Saturday March 25 in The Bistro at Sussexdown, from 10:30am. Everyone is welcome to come along.

The committee, which consists of nine members, raises funds throughout the year by hosting events and generating donations to provide facilities, extra comforts, activities, trips out and support for residents and staff members at the care home.

It all began in 1998 whilst the home was under the ownership of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and it held a garden party to raise money.

This became the first of many events and subsequently, dedicated individuals from the RAFA and Sussexdown formed the Friends of Sussexdown group.

The two founding members, Pauline Davis and Jan Townsend are still volunteering 25 years later and recently retired, former president, Paula Keene had been with the Committee for 25 years and held the position of both Chairman and President during her time.

Over the years, Friends of Sussexdown has continued to hold fundraising events and have raised tens of thousands of pounds to provide extra facilities, comforts, activities, trips out and support for the residents of Sussexdown.

In addition to the special days and activities, the Committee also provides important monthly funding to the Princess Alexandra House dementia unit, the Douglas Bader Unit and the main house which benefits the existing, nurturing care that is provided to residents daily.

Just some of the many projects that The Friends of Sussexdown Committee and Sussexdown have partnered on over the years include installing automatic doors into the beautifully landscaped garden with a complete decking area, a memorial stone area for quiet contemplation, a drop-in centre, musical and activities equipment for Princess Alexandra House and additional items for use within the home such as medical equipment, decoration and technology.

They also ensure that each resident enjoys a Friends of Sussexdown present for birthdays, Christmas and Easter which are so welcomed by residents in the care of the Sussexdown team.

Lynne Hudson, Home Manager at Sussexdown said: “We are always beyond grateful to the Friends of Sussexdown for the ongoing work that they do and the generous donations that they continue to provide to residents in our care and staff members on top of our team’s own brilliant work.

"We are looking forward to the forthcoming Easter coffee morning on Saturday March 25 where there will be a raffle, lots of Easter goodies and plenty of food, fun and friendship. If you are in the area, please pop in and say hello as everyone is welcome.”

Pauline Webb, Chair of Friends of Sussexdown added: “We look to the future with much anticipation.