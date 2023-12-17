BREAKING
Storrington collision: photos show two wrecked cars and emergency service vehicles on scene

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT

The photographer said the images were taken on Friday night, December 15, at about 10pm in Water Lane.

The photos show a white car with a smashed bumper and a blue car partially on top of it with a damaged side. One photo shows emergency vehicles at the scene in the background.

There is no further information at this time but Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

