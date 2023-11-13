Storrington's Remembrance Sunday parade draws the crowds

Girls from 1st Sullington Brownies, 2nd Storrington Brownies and 2nd Storrington Guides and Rangers carried their unit and division flags alongside Sullington and Storrington District Scouts. All wore their poppies with pride as the procession made its way from the assembly point in Old Mill Drive, along the High Street to the war memorial at St Mary's Church, where wreaths were laid before people made their way inside for the popular Remembrance Service. A short service was also held in Storrington's High Street on Armistice Day, where a silence was observed at 11am. If you are interested in joining or volunteering with Storrington and Sullington's Guide units visit www.girlguiding.org.uk