Stranger Things London dream comes true for Brighton’s Miranda Mufema

Brighton’s Miranda Mufema says she feels huge gratitude every time she walks through her dressing room door – just to be part of an immense and wonderful theatrical experience.

The show is Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London, which opened last November after two months’ rehearsals and with which she will stay until at least September this year.

“It has been absolutely amazing. The show to me personally is a dream come true. I had grown up being a massive Stranger Things fan from about the age of 12. It is just amazing that they managed to create a TV show that touched people in so many different ways and then that they've managed to create a theatre show which is so faithful to the spirit of it. When you're watching it you're just blown away by the effects and by the quality of the story-telling and the fact that the story-telling is so true to the TV series.

“When I started watching it, I was around the same age as the actors that were in the show, the young children and I loved the stories. I've always been a total nerd for monsters and monstery stories and sci-fi and it was really cool to see them brought to life through young children and that it was this ragtag group of misfits. It was just all so very special to me. It was maybe a bit scary but it had a lot of heart and it was something that a lot of people could really relate to. I related to it so much when I was younger. You just felt such a strong connection to these young people and to the connection between them and their love for each other.”

The stage show is a prequel set in the late 1950s: “It features a few of the key characters that are in the show but it tells a completely different and original story. You can definitely watch the stage show even if you have not seen the TV show. It is just an immense theatrical experience. I think what's really obvious is the special effects. They're just incredible. They’re brilliant. It's just like watching three hours of Stranger Things in a theatre but it's not only the special effects. It is the lighting design and the sound design and how it all emphasises the real human story that we're telling. We've got a massive ensemble cast and it really feels like the characters are real. You really feel for those characters.”

Miranda is playing Patty Newby in the show, a new character created for the stage version: “I love the way she is written. She has a strong sense of self. She is a misfit and she's got a lot of heart and I know that that means a lot to the people that come along. It's just great. No two shows are the same. Every show is different. Every audience is different. And I just feel so grateful to have the opportunity to be part of this great cinematic universe that I have loved for so long.”

Miranda is from Brighton: “I grew up in Brighton and I went to school in Brighton and I left Brighton to go to uni and it was after uni that I got this job. I went to the University of York where I did theatre writing, directing and performance.

“My first experience of theatre in Brighton was when I was 11 when I did after-school drama club. I went to King's School Hove, and then after I did after-school drama I joined ThirdSpace Theatre. I was with them from the age of 12 years and I did all sorts. I did big Greek plays and Shakespeare plays. My first play was Macbeth at Brighton Open Air Theatre. I played a young Ross. And then I got signed onto a local agent and then I started working professionally. I did panto in Brighton Dome and various other projects around the south-east including Leonardslee Gardens where I was a walk-about performer. I was a snail once which was more of a crawl-about performer, I suppose!”