Strategy which aims to transform Chichester city centre is given the green light

A new regeneration strategy which aims to transform Chichester city centre over the next 15 years has been agreed.

The strategy, which aims to make Chichester better connected; greener, healthier and safer; diverse and inclusive; and economically prosperous, was agreed by councillors at Chichester District Council on 1 October.

“This has provided us with the opportunity to set out the key sites for regeneration and changes to the city that can help respond to wider issues, including creating more jobs and homes; improving digital infrastructure; and boosting the economy. The strategy also aims to improve investment, infrastructure, and the physical look of the city,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“Key to this has been developing the strategy with over 80 stakeholders, including local businesses, resident organisations and local government organisations, who have an invested interest in the city and its future success.

“Prior to this there was no over-arching strategy to bring regeneration and place-making opportunities together and so this piece of work is a really exciting opportunity for our historic city.

“The strategy aims to provide a framework for future decision-making, including setting parameters for development, utilising public owned assets, and identifying regeneration priorities.”

Sites identified within the strategy for improvements or regeneration include a range of locations across the city, including the northern and southern gateways to the city.

“What is important to point out, is that while some of the strategic regeneration sites are in public ownership, some are privately owned. This is why this piece of work is so important – it’s about the council working closely with developers and landowners to help accelerate potential opportunities for the benefit of the city,” adds Adrian.

Councillors also agreed to progress with plans to relocate Stagecoach from the current bus station and depot sites at their meeting on 1 October. The bus station and the depot sites are identified in the regeneration strategy as key regeneration sites. As part of this work, council officers will continue to negotiate terms with Stagecoach that will include a new depot site, which will enable the company to start electrifying their fleet – something that they cannot do at the current site. More details on this can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/latestnews where the council has provided a detailed update on this piece of work

The council also agreed to appoint a Regeneration and Growth Manager to help deliver the work within the strategy.