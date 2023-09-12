Street market and Hailsham Festival events in Vicarage Field

The Town Council is partnering with Hailsham Festival for a series of special Saturday markets taking place in Vicarage Field this month, and event organisers are confident that the markets will be great shopping events, offering something for everyone.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coinciding with the weekly Hailsham Street Market being held this Saturday [16th September], Hailsham Festival has organised entertainment in Vicarage Field as part of its Opening Celebrations, including music from Hailsham FM and various activities.

The following Saturday (23rd September) will feature live entertainment as part of 18 Hours' 'Journeys Festival of Dance', bringing French Compagnie Bilbobasso to the Vicarage Lane car park to coincide with the weekly street market in Vicarage Field, performing their spectacular show 'Amor' - an alliance of Argentinian Tango, music and fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If that was not enough, there will be a free tango workshop on the day from 11am to 12.15pm courtesy of Carola Degener-Pereira and a free music performance by the Corina Piatti Trio.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Hailsham Festival volunteers at last Saturday's street market

"Residents and visitors can expect everything from the finest food and gifts on sale at the Town Council's street markets in September, in addition to some amazing entertainment and activities as part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture" said Mickey Caira, Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager. "Our weekly street markets attract traders and visitors from across the region and next month's first three markets will be no exception, especially as they are coinciding with the entertainment and activity treats which the Hailsham Festival Committee has organised!"

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the markets and entertainment taking place in September will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone."

Hailsham Street Market takes place in Vicarage Field from 8.30am to 1.30pm every Saturday, selling fresh, locally sourced items, as well as gifts, accessories and more. Current regular traders include Open Bakery (artisan breads), Ace Knits & Bits (knitting supplies), One of a Kind (accessories and children's clothing), Tranquil Treasures GB (handmade jewellery), Misty Acres (fresh cut flowers), The Jam Lady (jams and preserves), Saul Separates (ladies clothing) and The Online Sweet Shop (confectionery).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the local producers operating at the new market already sell goods in other local markets such as the Hailsham Farmers’ Market which takes place every second Saturday of the month.

Hailsham Street Market/Hailsham Festival entertainment (09/09/23)

The street market has a flexible structure in place to offer opportunities to stallholders who are unable to commit to hiring a stall at every market event.