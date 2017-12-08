Streets ahead ... from booming industry to a tranquil Lewes haven

Lewes History Group will get an update on the Street Stories project on Monday (December 11).

Following a brief AGM, Ian McClelland will present some highlights of the programme, which has been evolving over the last five years, and will consider options for its future development.

Then Heather Downie will give an update on her latest research into the development of South Street.

She said: “The street, which spans two parishes, is shown as well established on 17th century maps. The canalised river running alongside the road was a major artery for trade and South Street had various associated industries, including timber yards, shipping wharves, gas works and a large cement works.

“In the 20th century industry declined and traffic, once the blight of the street, has mostly been removed via the tunnel. New and replacement housing has been added each decade, making the streetscape varied and interesting and contributing to the changing social make-up of the area.”

All are welcome from 7pm at the King’s Church Building in Brooks Road, Lewes, for festive mince pies and mulled wine. The AGM will begin promptly at 7.30pm followed by the talks.

Entry for this meeting, incorporating the AGM, is free to Lewes History Group members, and £3 for non-members, payable at the door.