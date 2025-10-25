Strictly champions chill us with 2:22 – A Ghost Story: Guildford and Crawley

Strictly champions Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are working together for the first time since their Strictly triumph seven years ago as they tour the country with 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

It's also the first time that the couple at the heart of the show have been played by a real-life couple.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman, it plays the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from October 27-November 1; The Hawth in Crawley from November 3-8; and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from November 10-15.

In the piece, Jenny (played Stacey) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Kevin) isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

“I think the first time people see it they go ‘Ah!’ at the end,” Kevin says, “and then the second time you see it you appreciate it differently. I saw the original cast and then I saw it again when a friend of mine was in it and it just felt completely different when you know. I just thought it was so clever, and then Stace was in it in London. Each time you see it, you see different things, and then when I was offered the chance to be part of it I read through the script and I realised again just how clever it is. You read it knowing what you know and everything makes sense. The first time you're trying to figure it all out and then the second time you think ‘Yes, this is really, really clever.’”

It's a landmark moment for Kevin: “This is my first time doing a straight play. I've done about eight musicals, and for a while I have been hoping to get the opportunity to do a straight play. I've wanted to do one for a few years. I've always loved acting. It fascinates me. I find the whole process fascinating of breaking down a character and working with the director and breaking down the scenes and going through it all. With the musicals you've got the big songs and the big dance numbers that are impressive but there is something about acting which really appealed to me. I just thought that I'd really like to do a play and concentrate on the character without having to perform a big number, a big song. When this came up, I was a big fan of the show anyway.”

And performing with Stacey has been brilliant: “I thought in the first couple of days we might be a little bit giggly when you know someone so well and you know the whole person. You stand in front of each other when you are playing a scene and I thought it could feel like we were playing a game. But it was not like that at all and I think maybe what helped was the fact that she had done it before. But also we had a great director, a really wonderful director, and the room just felt wonderfully exciting when we started rehearsing.”

It has since been lovely to watch the audience reaction: “There are certain scenes, without giving it away, where it feels to us that we are really signposting things and it just feels like we are making it really obvious but the great thing is that we aren’t. You see people at the end and they say that they thought they had it all worked out at the interval but then it completely turned on its head. I love hearing the different theories that people have and how they think it's going to go but they don't guess it right!”

Kevin will certainly been looking to do more stage plays though he has got Priscilla Queen of the Desert lined up for next year.

As for the dancing : “I really haven't danced for quite a while. The last couple of musicals I've done, I haven't danced. Chicago, I didn't dance. Strictly Ballroom was the last time I danced and that was 2022. I would never rule it out but I have just turned 43 and my hunch is that I might be past my prime!”