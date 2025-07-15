Strictly champions hit the Eastbourne stage

Burn the Floor brings Dianne & Vito Read Hot & Ready to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from £44.50. To book, call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “2024 Strictly Come Dancing winner Dianne Buswell and 2023 winner Vito Coppola have come together to light up the stages across the country this summer with their sizzling new show Dianne & Vito: Red Hot and Ready. Tickets have sold fast, some seats are still available – however the advice from the box office is book now!

“The dynamic duo bring their talent and passion to Red Hot and Ready, a dance show with a difference created by BAFTA award recipient and world-renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison. This is a dance dream team not to be missed.

“Together with a cast of multi-disciplined Burn the Floor dancers from around the world, fan favourites Dianne and Vito bring you the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza. Red Hot and Ready explodes with jaw-dropping choreography, beautiful story-telling, heart-pounding music and breath-taking moves, all celebrating the pure joy of dance.”