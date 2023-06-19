Strictly comes to Sussex with talk on show's costumes

It was Fab-U-Lous when Strictly came to Sussex last week. This was when Sussex Area of NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) were treated to a fascinating talk from Gerald Schwanzer who gave an insight into the making of the costumes at Strictly Come Dancing.

'World of Stems and Stuff'. Photo: Susan Oliver

Under the heading ‘Behind the Seams’, Gerald illustrated his fascinating talk by using three members from Sussex Area, Chrissy, Martina and Barbara, to model the gorgeous dresses.

After lunch, there was a return visit to Sussex from popular East of England National Demonstrator Nick Grounds who gave a dramatic floral demonstration under the title of ‘World of Stems and Stuff’.

Commented Gaenor Circus, West Chiltington resident, and chairman of Sussex Area of NAFAS: “This was a wonderful day held at Shoreham Community Centre to honour our President, Sue Seath, a member of East Preston Flower Club. It was particularly encouraging to see upwards of 240 members and guests enthusiastically supporting this event from flower clubs all over Sussex.”

Nick Grounds, National NAFAS Demonstrator. Photo: Susan Oliver

Full information about Sussex Area of NAFAS can be found on our website, Facebook and Instagramwww.sussexareanafas.org.ukhttps://www.facebook.com/sussexareanafashttps://www.instagram.com/sussexareanafas

(Photos copyright of Susan Oliver)