A spokesperson from Sussex Police said there were reports of shots being fired from a gun in Greenacres Drive at about 11.45pm on July 29.

They said: “A strong response was deployed, including tactical firearms units, police dogs and a drone.

"Enquiries were conducted at the scene and it was discovered shots were never fired and there was no gun.”