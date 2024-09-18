Students and teens invited to give their views on evening use of Chichester city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and teens across Chichester District are being invited to give their views about how they currently use and how they would like to use Chichester city centre after 5pm.

A survey commissioned by Chichester District Council aims to capture and understand the experiences and perceptions of people who frequent the city centre, and those also that currently do not use the city centre in the evening.

The aim is to gather as much information as possible in order to improve the experience for people who want to visit the city centre after 5pm.

People can fill in the survey at: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/chichester/ until Friday 18 October 2024.

More than 2,500 people have already filled in the survey, and the council wants to ensure that as many young people as possible get involved.

“We understand how important the night-time economy is for Chichester city centre, so much so that we have established a dedicated Chichester Evening and Night-time working group in order to deliver improvements for both businesses and visitors between the hours of 5pm and 5am,” explains Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Communications, Licensing and Events, at Chichester District Council. “We’re delighted that more than 2,500 people have already filled in the survey, but as a council we want to ensure that the city centre has something for everyone, including those aged under 25 who we see as an important demographic in our district.

“Now that students are back at our schools, college and university, clubs and societies, we would really like to hear from this age group, especially their views on what is stopping them from visiting the city centre and what they would like to see in their city.

“I urge all our young residents to complete the survey and help shape what happens in the city in the future. I would also encourage any parents and teachers in the district to encourage their children and students to take part in this five-minute survey.

The survey is linked to the Chichester Vision and the council’s Events Strategy which is all about supporting and boosting the local economy by providing more activities and experiences for different groups of people and covering all ages.

The Evening and Night-time Economy Working Group is made up of evening/night-time businesses, councillors, and partners, including Chichester University, Chichester College, Chichester Festival Theatre, City Council and Chichester BID (Business Improvement District).