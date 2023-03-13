Students at Collyer's Horsham court legal careers

Collyer’s Head of Law, Janene Weymouth explained: “The session was open to students studying Law, and learners from across other academic areas, with the aim of covering the different work of barristers and solicitor. There was also a detailed explanation of the different qualification routes to both professions.”
Importantly, the lecture also explained the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination route (SQE).
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Janene and the University of Law for creating such an insightful educational and careers focussed opportunity.”