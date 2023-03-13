Edit Account-Sign Out
Students at Collyer's Horsham court legal careers

This week Collyer’s Law department hosted the University of Law, who presented an interactive legal careers enrichment event and lecture.

By Stephen MartellContributor
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 9:07am
Collyer’s students welcomed the University of Law
Collyer’s Head of Law, Janene Weymouth explained: “The session was open to students studying Law, and learners from across other academic areas, with the aim of covering the different work of barristers and solicitor. There was also a detailed explanation of the different qualification routes to both professions.”

Importantly, the lecture also explained the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination route (SQE).

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Janene and the University of Law for creating such an insightful educational and careers focussed opportunity.”

