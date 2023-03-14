Edit Account-Sign Out
Students at St Mary's Special School, Bexhill, help community by knitting for the homeless

Students at St Mary’s Special School have been learning all about their community they live in and investigating why there are so many people who are homeless.

By ricky AshworthContributor
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT
Students knit warm gear to help the homeless

As part of this, students have been learning to knit hats to help keep the homeless warm during the winter months, and, along with staff, also been collecting food, clothing and blankets to give to the charity Warming Up The Homeless.

As part of the discovery programme at St Mary's special school, Year 7 students who have previously found learning difficult have all come together in this project to help the homeless community.

Students have been learning why people are homeless and what they can do to help.

They have also recognised how unfortunate these people are and how it is important to think about other people other than themselves.

Warming Up The Homeless is a Bexhill charity whose volunteers spend their time donating food and helping out the homeless.

