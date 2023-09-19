Students in East Sussex looking for alternative to university encouraged to join prison service

A-Level students in East Sussex who are looking for an alternative to attending university are being encouraged to consider a career with the Prison Service.

While hundreds of thousands of students will be heading to university this month, there will be many more who are now considering their next steps outside of higher education.

Student Elsie Clarke, 20, joined HMP Lewes as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) earlier this year. She says;

“Previous to joining the team here, I was working in my local pub while studying criminology. It’s been a brilliant insight into the Criminal Justice System and while I’ve only been here a few months I’m already looking to stay on. I’m thinking of going part-time so I can still work here while I complete my studies. I knew that I wanted to do something that would make a difference and involve helping others and this job gives me such purpose. We really do keep the prison moving and have many different responsibilities.

HMP Lewes Elsie Clarke

“Leaving the familiar setting of school can be quite a daunting process, especially if you’re not sure if you want to continue in higher education or didn’t get the right grades for university. I feel like I’ve had the best of both worlds here, I’ve been able to get real life experience and earn money, while also using that to further my studies. Being an OSG is a rewarding role that allows you to work with a diverse group of prisoners and staff, developing a wide range of both practical and interpersonal skills. Once you’ve qualified, you’ll have a range of opportunities to specialise and progress your career and earning potential.

“If you’re a confident and warm people-person who enjoys working as part of a team then we want to hear from you.”

You need to be 18 years or over to become an OSG, but don’t require any qualifications or previous experience. There are many benefits too including two weeks’ paid training and 25 days annual leave per year, access to a paid Level 2 Apprenticeship in Customer Service and a Civil Service pension.

Mark Creaven, 51, is the governor of HMP Lewes in East Sussex but started out as a prison officer in 1997. He is urging school leavers to join him in serving their community and guiding offenders to turn their backs on crime.

He says: “We are always looking for new people to join our team at HMP Lewes and I believe that a job as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) is the perfect place to start for anyone who is looking to kick-start their career within the prison service. As an OSG you will play a key role in supporting the daily running of the prison, ensuring it operates smoothly. Your day-to-day duties include carrying out security checks and searches, checking CCTV, reporting contraband items and welcoming prisoners’ family members or lawyers onto the premises.

“It is so important that we have people from all backgrounds across the South East who can be positive role models for the prisoners here. It can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance from a close-knit team.

"Unlike the university route you can also start earning money straight away and work your way up through the ranks to become a prison officer, a custodial manager or even specialise in something you’re interested in which could involve overseeing our gymnasium or teaching new skills in our workshops.”