Students at St Paul’s Catholic College achieved fantastic A level results once again this year with 68% of students gaining A*-B grades and 47% of all grades being graded A* or A.

Overall 88% of students achieved A*-C grades with a 99.3% pass rate. This led to 79% currently being offered their first-choice university and 25% going to Russell group universities. We also have students who have secured sought after apprenticeships and others planning a GAP year.

All the staff, students and families today celebrated the results following the hard work and dedication shown over the last two years.

Stand-out performances came from Jack Balle, Ben Carter (Business Management and Economics, Sheffield), Niamh Connellan (Music, Durham), Angelica Khorsand (Speech & Language Therapy , UEA), George Miles (Economics, Bath), Taylor Nursten (Business Management, Chichester), Maria Walasek (Economics & Management, Kings College London), Shannon-May Young (Business & Management Studies, Sussex), Freddie Cobham, Hazel Cotton (Sport & Exercise Science, Bath), Anna Currie, Lucy Elliot (Psychology, UCL), Sam Fairbrother (Mechanical Engineering, Sheffield), Alfie Furneaux, Lara Holtl Wickens (Sociology with Media Studies, Sussex), Eleanor Spells (English and Creative Writing, Exeter), and Toby Torres who all achieved 3 or more A*and A grades in their studies.

St Paul's (Google Maps)

Matt Duffield, Deputy Headteacher said, “We are all thrilled that the students have achieved these results and wish them well for all their future plans. It has been great to work with such fantastic students over the last few years.”

Rob Carter, Headteacher said, “It is wonderful to celebrate the great results with all the students in Year 13 today. We are so proud of their achievements and all they have given to the St Paul’s community and know they will go on to achieve great things in their futures.

"We are grateful for their hard work, talented teachers and supportive families. We hope you all enjoy the celebrations and always feel part of the St Paul’s family.”