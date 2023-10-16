Students support Beacon Academy open events

Beacon Academy students have played an integral role in the success of the school’s autumn open events.

On Saturday 7 October, in the region of 380 families visited Open Day for prospective Year 7 students, and approximately 230 prospective Year 12 students visited Beacon Academy Sixth Form.

Marketing and Communications Officer, Cara Hoper, said: “There was a fantastic buzz around the Academy.

"We were delighted to welcome visitors to our Open Day and would like to thank our dedicated students, our wonderful team of staff and all visiting families for making our event such a success! In particular, we would like to thank our amazing students who gave their time to support activities led by our wonderful team of staff in departments or to deliver talks for our visitors at both sites.

Beacon Academy students supported the school's open events

"In the week following the Open Day, our Year 8 and 9 Student Ambassadors provided excellent support during our popular Open Mornings for children in Year 6.

"These students volunteer to represent our school at key school events, guiding prospective parents and students on tour and providing insight into life as a Beacon Academy student.

"We are extremely proud and delighted to have received so much positive feedback from our visitors regarding our Student Ambassadors who they have described as friendly, helpful, informative, knowledgeable, polite, enthusiastic, well presented, confident, honest and a wonderful asset for Beacon.”