Students visit France on school trip

Pupils at Lewes Old Grammar School have had the opportunity to hone their language skills.

Students in years 10 and 13 travelled to Nice last month as part of their French and art studies.

The trip included a guided walking tour of the city’s Old Town and a day out at Monaco.

Valerie Rosin, head of French at the school, said: “Statistics show that the best way to learn a foreign language is by conversing with natural speakers.

“Unfortunately, many foreign language students in England never have the opportunity to use their skills outside the classroom.

“This trip was designed to immerse our pupils in French culture and encourage them to interact independently with the residents of Nice. I was delighted to see them all embrace the challenge and converse confidently with locals.”

The excursion also allowed students to witness and try some of the region’s artisan specialties, such as chocolates, sweets, syrups and jams from the sweet shop Confiserie Florian.

To hone their artistic skills, pupils also took in sights such as the Henri Matisse museum, in Nice.