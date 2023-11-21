Study calls for disabled people and carers to share their experiences on the impact of cost-of-living

A new survey has just launched, aiming to evaluate how the rising cost-of-living affects disabled people and carers in Sussex.

Independent Lives, a disability charity operating in Sussex and Croydon, was commissioned by the NHS to lead on this research project, working with a steering group made up of disabled people and carers to find out the best ways to capture and present the information the study will produce.

Potential participants are invited to share their experiences by completing a brief ten-minute survey. They can also provide photo or video evidence illustrating the impact of the cost of living on their lives. Participants whose photos and videos are used in the final study will receive a £5 gift voucher.

Additionally, individuals can put themselves forward for consideration to participate in recorded interviews to share their experiences in exchange for a £25 voucher.

Independent Lives’ community researchers Polly Bishop, Gareth Shephard and Cara Redlich (L-R)

The project's findings will be shared with the NHS to contribute to future health policy decisions across England.

Rebecca Smicle, chief executive of Independent Lives, stresses the importance of input from disabled individuals and carers regarding the impact of the cost of living on their lives:

“We’re really keen to hear from disabled people and carers on how the cost of living has affected them and their lives. We already know that life costs more when you’re disabled, we now have an excellent opportunity to show decision makers what would make a difference.”