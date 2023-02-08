Stunning laser light show coming to Chichester Canal Basin

A colourful laser light show will be coming to Chichester Canal Basin this month.

A laser show with music performances comes to Chichester Canal

The free event will take place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February. Members of the public are welcome at the canal basin from 5pm, with laser displays scheduled to take place at 6pm and 7.30pm on both nights.

Each laser show will last 20 minutes and will be choreographed to music. There will be extra entertainment featuring an LED hula hoop artist on the Friday evening and The Glow Jugglers on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drink stalls will be available and the canal café will also be open to visitors.

The majority of the event has been paid for using money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this show to Chichester through our events team,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council.

“As I’ve said before we are always looking to encourage new and more diverse events to the district, and when this opportunity came up, we thought that it would really brighten things up at this time of year when things are a little quiet and we’re all trying to shake off the winter. It’s a great event for people of all ages and I hope that people across the area will come for a colourful evening out, and maybe even stay on afterwards to have a bite to eat in one of the city’s excellent restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our aims is to encourage events throughout the seasons, not just during the summer, and we hope that this is something a little different for the city. We thought that the canal basin would be a great location for this event because the water will reflect the colours and we also wanted to help bring more people to this part of the city and help people discover what the area has to offer. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Canal Basin team who we have been working closely with to make this event happen.”