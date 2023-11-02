Stunning Sebastian is a social media star thanks to skills of Brighton dog grooming instructor

A Brighton dog grooming instructor is putting her skills to good use, by making her adorable dog a social media star.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen Kirby is a nationally recognised dog grooming expert, and has taken part in competitions, including appearing on the BBC TV show Pooch Perfect.

And when Helen got her first dog Sebastian, she knew that the parti-poodle would be a great personal inspiration, and hoped to create some fantastic styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two year-old Sebastian is no stranger to Helen's place of work, the Bone Idol Academy in Blatchington Road, where learners can study for qualifications in the subject, or take part in Groom Your Own Dog Day sessions for pet parents.

Sebastian at Saltdean Lido - Helen Kirby/ Animal News Agency

And online too the pooch is a real star, posing with amazing and skillful grooms and props catching the eye of Instagram users on his @sebastianthepartipoodle feed.

Helen said: "Sebastian is my first dog, and he's such a character, his look definitely reflects that and he's doing really well on social media. As his mum it's really nice to be able to use my skills to create a modified continental cut, and people who come to the academy often ask to learn how to groom like a style they have seen on Sebastian."

To hone her skills Helen travelled to Malaysia where she learned the tricky Asian Fusion grooming style from experts, and now teaches the style, which includes round teddy bear cuts and spiral body grooms to students on her courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for Helen animal welfare always comes first, and that is at the heart of all that she teaches her students.

She added: "The dogs that come to us all need to be groomed because of their coat type, first and foremost it is their welfare we are taking care of. At Bone Idol our mantra is Happy Healthy Fabulous, and that is at the heart of all that we do. That of course does not stop the animals we care for looking like a million dollars."

Dog grooming is a booming industry, with many salons being forced to close their books due to high demand after the pandemic puppy boom. The Bone Idol Academy has been inundated with sign ups for their courses, from people keen to change their career paths and work with dogs.

Helen said: "Dog grooming really is a growth industry as there are more dogs than ever in the UK. Many popular dog breeds such as Labradoodles and Cockapoos need regular grooming, and even short furred dogs benefit from a bath and brush pamper, so there is never a quiet time for a dog grooming business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love being a teacher and sharing all I've learned in Malaysia and here in Brighton too. This city is the best if you own a dog, and I'm so proud to live and work here."