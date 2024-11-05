Stylish homes for the South East: Dandara acquires three new sites in a week

Independent housebuilder Dandara will be bringing over 200 high-quality new homes to the south east of England after acquiring three important development sites.

Dandara South East, the division that covers Kent, Surrey and East Sussex, has announced the purchase of sites in South Chailey, Lewes; Lower Herne, Herne Bay; and Wingham, Dover, which will add to its growing portfolio in the area.

The 8.9-acre site in Wingham, Dover on fields at the edge of the village, already has planning permission for 71 new two, to five-bedroom terraced and detached homes, including 30 affordable homes and six First Homes available for local people via shared ownership and rent. The scheme includes play areas and a community orchard, and a contribution towards expanding nearby schools. Work is expected to begin at the site, which is close to the scenic Kent coast, in the coming weeks.

The site in South Chailey, East Sussex is made up of two grassy paddocks, with a total of 6.5 acres, on the edge of the existing village, enjoying views across to the nearby South Downs National Park. The village is a short walk away with amenities including a school, church, GP, convenience store and Post Office, and is a five-minute drive from the station at Cooksbridge, with trains to London in around an hour.

Wingham

As the site already has planning permission for 56, two to five-bedroom homes, construction is expected to start next winter, and will include public open space, landscaping and improvements to local bus service. Affordable housing will be a priority, with 40% of the properties being shared ownership, rental and First Homes, delivered in partnership with Raven Housing Trust.

David Garrett, Managing Director at Dandara South East, said: “Dandara is committed to delivering a development of the highest design and quality that makes a positive contribution to South Chailey, and creates a safe, sustainable community with a strong sense of identity and belonging.”

The final Dandara acquisition, all completed within a week, is in Lower Herne, Kent, part of the well-connected Lower Herne Village garden suburb, situated between the coastal town of Herne Bay and the historic city of Canterbury. Dandara South East will start building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom entirely affordable properties in Winter 2025. Working in partnership with Places for People.

David Garrett, Managing Director at Dandara South East added: “Despite this rapid and exciting expansion in the south east, we remain highly active in the market and are still looking for further land opportunities, especially in East Sussex or Kent. Dandara’s established and experienced land and planning team work collaboratively with landowners, stakeholders, local planning authorities and the local community to deliver developments that meet and exceed aspirations, and we would invite anyone with potentially available land to contact Ian Cooper or Sam Debney to discuss the opportunity.”