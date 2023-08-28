Coastguard volunteers responded after a pickup truck became submerged in the sea on a West Sussex beach.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team provided ‘safety cover’ after an incident on East Beach, Selsey around 3pm on Saturday (August 26).

“The vehicle got into difficulties earlier in the day while trying to launch,” a Coastguard statement read.

"The team provided safety cover while the vehicle was being recovered from the water.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation while the area was closed off for recovery.”

The team was stood down at 8pm and the volunteers returned to station.

A spokesperson added: “East Beach Dive Ramp becomes very steep at the seaward end, which can also become very slippery, caution is advised when launching.

“In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

1 . Vehicle submerged at Sussex beach Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team provided ‘safety cover’ after a pickup truck became submerged on East Beach, Selsey Photo: Coastal JJ

