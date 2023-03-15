Success for Angmering School's careers fair

The Angmering School Careers Fair took place on Thursday March 9 and proved to be a huge success. Opening its doors to students and families from not just the school but from across the wider community.

With over 70 stalls and more than 150 employers and providers showcasing their careers it was no surprise to see over 2,500 students, parents and carers in attendance enabling students and their families to receive interactive encounters and a memorable experience.

Gavin Bowles, Careers Manager said: " The Angmering School is delighted to welcome such a varied range of sectors to our careers fair providing information and opportunities for all of the students who attended.

"The vast amount of alumni present exceeded expectations and made me feel so proud that so many former students were willing to give up their time to return to Angmering and offer advice and guidance to not only Angmering students but also students from the wider community.

"We would like to thank all of the cniversities, colleges, apprenticeships providers, military and employers who came along to inform and inspire everyone who attended."

Simon Liley, Headteacher said: “ The Angmering School is at the forefront of careers education, advice and guidance. The fair allowed students to experience careers guidance from across an incredibly varied range of sectors. This school is proud of the careers team at the school led by Gavin Bowles.”

Sian Lewis, the Enterprise Coordinator of the Careers Hub for Chichester & Arun attended and said: “ Other careers leaders I spoke to at the event were in awe of the scope and scale of opportunities on offer to students.

"As an enterprise coordinator working across 12 mainstream schools and seven APCs, I can attest that the exceptional careers guidance The Angmering School students receive is a huge credit to the careers team.”

