Success for Collyer's dance company as Horsham students placed third overall

Collyer’s dance company recently enjoyed success at the 'Dance Live!' event. The dance students were placed third overall in the regional heat.

Dance teacher, Hayley Ovens, said: “We were really pleased with this result, which was particularly impressive as we had a significantly smaller cohort than the other groups.

“We also won best ‘Journey to Dance Live Video’ and a ‘Creative Achievement Award’ for the soundtrack, which was amazing!”

The performance featured dance students contributing to the concept and choreography. The project was in collaboration with Collyer’s ‘Media Hub’, comprising media students. Kitty Cornish designed and made the costumes, while media students Max Dodd and Sophie Parker-Wright designed the lighting and produced the ‘Journey to Dance’ video. Niamh Nealon created the LED screen content, used a backdrop to the dance.

Alongside Kitty, Max, Sophie and Niamh, additional members of the company were: Mia Batchelor, Freya Cook, Lily Crofton, Amy Dodge, Ella East; Alice Guthrie, Matilda Trinity, and Lexie Watson-Price.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal, Steve Martell said: “All at Collyer’s are delighted with our students’ success at 'Dance Live!' We have excellent dance and media departments, and this collaboration has worked wonderfully.”

Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media, Rebecca Moon said: “This amazing work has been down to a student led, team effort. They are so talented and hardworking.”