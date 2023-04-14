Success for Horsham Horticultural Society's annual spring show

The society was founded in 1945 and members have been holding shows twice a year for most of the last 80 years.
The Spring Show gives society members and guests an opportunity to see the wonderful variety of plants and flowers blooming at this time of year. In addition, there was an exhibition.
This years winners are:
Irene Crackston Cup: Margaret Rogers for an orchid plant in bloom
Secretary Cup: Liz Baguley small floral arrangement
Butchers Cup : Lynda Cheeseman handicraft
Jubilee Cup :Sally Birchmore winter meetings competition
Stanley Cup: Paul Dalby cut daffodils
Spring Floral Cup: Carolyn Smith for three stems of primula
Domestic Trophy Cup: Helen Hinvest for most points in the cookery section
Woods Mill Cup: Sue Hammond large floral arrangement
Reg Smith Cup: Lynda Cheeseman photographic competition
Weald Cup: Carolyn Smith for most points in the show
The Summer Show will be on August 12 at North Heath Hall, and the society has evening meetings through the winter with varied and interesting topics from invited speakers. We welcome new members.
More details can be found at: horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk
Or the Facebook site: facebook.com/groups/570332520482816