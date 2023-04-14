Success for Horsham Horticultural Society's annual spring show

Members of Horsham Horticultural Society held their Spring Show on Sunday April 2 at North Heath Hall.

Spring Show Cup Winners

The society was founded in 1945 and members have been holding shows twice a year for most of the last 80 years.

The Spring Show gives society members and guests an opportunity to see the wonderful variety of plants and flowers blooming at this time of year. In addition, there was an exhibition.

This years winners are:

Orchid

Irene Crackston Cup: Margaret Rogers for an orchid plant in bloom

Secretary Cup: Liz Baguley small floral arrangement

Butchers Cup : Lynda Cheeseman handicraft

Jubilee Cup :Sally Birchmore winter meetings competition

Tulips

Stanley Cup: Paul Dalby cut daffodils

Spring Floral Cup: Carolyn Smith for three stems of primula

Domestic Trophy Cup: Helen Hinvest for most points in the cookery section

Woods Mill Cup: Sue Hammond large floral arrangement

Flower arrangement

Reg Smith Cup: Lynda Cheeseman photographic competition

Weald Cup: Carolyn Smith for most points in the show

The Summer Show will be on August 12 at North Heath Hall, and the society has evening meetings through the winter with varied and interesting topics from invited speakers. We welcome new members.

More details can be found at: horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk

Daffodils

Or the Facebook site: facebook.com/groups/570332520482816