Success for Mid Sussex Older People's Council's conference

Mid Sussex Older People’s Council was very lucky to have Adrian Barrott from the Sussex Community Foundation (who are very kindly funding all their newsletters this year) to open their 2023 Public Conference last week.

MSOPC addressing attendees

This is their main event of the year, to tell people how the charity is getting on

They also had deputy mayor Janice Henwood in attendance and speakers from ‘Lasting Power of Attorney Made Simple’ and West Sussex Fire and Rescue to tell people about their home safety checks amongst other ways to keep safe. Information stands included Carers Support, Tapestry Day Club, Age UK, SSAFA, HILS (meals on wheels), U3A, Home and Company, Neighbourly Care, local artist Jane Reid, and each said a few words about how they can help people.

Lunch and refreshments were enjoyed by all, and all the volunteers worked tirelessly to serve everyone. Special thanks to Dianne for providing wonderful cakes again.

Adrian Barrott from Sussex Community Foundation

Adrian Barrott told the charity afterwards: “It really was a very enjoyable event and a perfect example of the impact which your organisation achieves (and not just in Burgess Hill, but so widely across Mid Sussex) – and demonstrates so well the value of the grants which we have awarded MSOPC.

"As I mentioned when I spoke, one of the best aspects of my job is seeing what the grants deliver, and meeting those in organisations (including the volunteers) and the communities and individuals they support.

"Not only did you provide a wonderful social occasion for a large number of members (with delicious food, in a very comfortable and accessible warm space), but the added value of the charities you brought in to talk about what they can offer your members, and the addresses from the keynote speakers was considerable.”