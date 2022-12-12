Success for sculpture workshops at Petworth school

Duncton Church of England Junior School was one of three schools that were selected for the Heads Up! Young Arts project during 2022/23.

Year five and six children benefitted from rigorous observation of a portrait model, working alongside sculptor Jon Edgar.

Jon, whose works include portraits of well-known sitters such as Jim Lovelock and Richard Mabey said: “Working with Duncton children was particularly special, as they have already had extensive drawing practice with painter Dominique Kenway who also teaches at the school.

"Observation skills are such an important part of young people’s self-esteem and confidence, knowing they can trust in what they can see.”

Duncton student working alongside sculptor Jon Edgar

Pupils at Duncton school described the sessions as ‘fun and exciting’, ‘a different and new experience’, and ‘a lesson of a lifetime’.

Jon has been working locally since lockdown on a large scale sculpture at Lords Piece heathland near Sutton.

The Arts Society West Sussex aims to inspire children and young people with a lasting enthusiasm for the arts . Their vision is equality of opportunity for all to learn through active participation. The Young Arts committee support local schools in providing exciting opportunities for children and young people to expand their horizons through their involvement in purposeful, enriching and creative arts projects .