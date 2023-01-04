Success for Seaford carol service

The Mayor of Seaford Councillor Olivia Honeyman hosted the annual Mayoral Carol Service at Seaford Baptist Church on Monday December 19.

Mayor Olivia Honeyman

Many distinguished local dignitaries, including the Deputy Lieutenant of Sussex, Charles Anson, and members of the public were able to attend and support the Mayor, immersing themselves in the festivities.

Acting Sergeant-at-Mace, Keith Blackburn, lead the dignitaries into the church for the service, where Cllr Olivia Honeyman welcomed everyone. The Archway Contemporary Choir interspersed readings by members of the Seaford Quakers. The service complemented and continued the Mayor’s themes from the civic service – raising awareness of those fleeting religious persecution and war or the growing consequences of climate change. This provided an opportunity for an inspiringly alternative reflection on the festive period.

With thanks to the generosity of the congregation, a staggering retiring collection of £210.46 was collected for Mayor Cllr Honeyman’s chosen charities; Waves, Refuge and Seahaven Storehouse.