Success for Varndean College students once again

Varndean College in Brighton is once again incredibly proud of the achievements of its students this year and is celebrating the considerable achievements of its students who have yet again achieved an outstanding record of A Level and Vocational course results overall. Students completing their studies this year have faced extreme challenges in getting to what was for the majority of them their first public examination. GCSEs in 2021 were replaced by Teacher Assessed Grades following a series of lockdowns.

Our results compare very favourably with 2019 pre pandemic levels and are a testament to the hard work and talent of our wonderful students here at Varndean College. We are immensely proud of all of our students and our teaching staff have worked tirelessly with students to ensure that they were prepared for these examinations and that their results reflect their effort and commitment. The vast majority of our students have gone on to their first choice university.

The overall pass rate at A level is 98% with the majority of subjects achieving a 100% pass rate and a quarter of our students achieving the very highest of grades of A* and A, half of our students achieved A*-B and three quarters of students A*-C grades. Students have been similarly successful in our vocational courses with a 98% pass rate overall, with half of students gaining the very highest grades of Distinction*and Distinction.

College Principal, Ms Donna-Marie Janson, said; “We are incredibly proud of our students this year and of what they have achieved in what is for most of them their first set of public examinations. They have dealt admirably with this milestone and they have been inspiring to work with, to teach and to get to know. Our students are quite frankly amazing and they and their loved ones should feel as proud of themselves as we do for their spirited determination and for all they have achieved. I would like to thank and commend my entire staff for their continued hard work and dedication to ensuring that students have the best possible opportunities and the best possible experience. I would also like to thank all the parents and families of our students who have supported us throughout, we could not have done it withoutyou.”

This A Level success follows on from Varndean’s successful International Baccalaureate results in July, when the IB students achieved a pass rate of 100%, with an average point score of 36.16, equivalent to at least three A grades at A Level. An incredible 42% scored 40 points or more, the equivalent of 3 A* grades at A Level and 57% of subject scores were at the top grades of 6 and 7. This success cannot be underestimated given the challenges faced during the last few years and we are immensely proud of their achievements. 92% of our IB UCASapplicants received offers for Russell Group universities with two heading to the University of Oxford.