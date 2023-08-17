Success for Varndean College students once again
Our results compare very favourably with 2019 pre pandemic levels and are a testament to the hard work and talent of our wonderful students here at Varndean College. We are immensely proud of all of our students and our teaching staff have worked tirelessly with students to ensure that they were prepared for these examinations and that their results reflect their effort and commitment. The vast majority of our students have gone on to their first choice university.
The overall pass rate at A level is 98% with the majority of subjects achieving a 100% pass rate and a quarter of our students achieving the very highest of grades of A* and A, half of our students achieved A*-B and three quarters of students A*-C grades. Students have been similarly successful in our vocational courses with a 98% pass rate overall, with half of students gaining the very highest grades of Distinction*and Distinction.
College Principal, Ms Donna-Marie Janson, said; “We are incredibly proud of our students this year and of what they have achieved in what is for most of them their first set of public examinations. They have dealt admirably with this milestone and they have been inspiring to work with, to teach and to get to know. Our students are quite frankly amazing and they and their loved ones should feel as proud of themselves as we do for their spirited determination and for all they have achieved. I would like to thank and commend my entire staff for their continued hard work and dedication to ensuring that students have the best possible opportunities and the best possible experience. I would also like to thank all the parents and families of our students who have supported us throughout, we could not have done it withoutyou.”
This A Level success follows on from Varndean’s successful International Baccalaureate results in July, when the IB students achieved a pass rate of 100%, with an average point score of 36.16, equivalent to at least three A grades at A Level. An incredible 42% scored 40 points or more, the equivalent of 3 A* grades at A Level and 57% of subject scores were at the top grades of 6 and 7. This success cannot be underestimated given the challenges faced during the last few years and we are immensely proud of their achievements. 92% of our IB UCASapplicants received offers for Russell Group universities with two heading to the University of Oxford.
Laura Boyd, who scored 42 points, will now be reading Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford, while Amelia MacLeod who scored 40 points, will be reading Law at the University of Oxford. Also scoring 42 points was Anna Zhang, who is off to study Medicine at University College London. An outstanding achievement came from Ella Tingley, who scored 44 points (1 point short of the maximum) which puts her in the top 2% of all IB students worldwide. Ella has secured a place at the University of Durham to study Civil Engineering but is considering taking a gap year instead and then applying to xbridge. Congratulations and well done to all our exceptional departing students and the very best of luck for your future.