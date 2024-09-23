Success of Employ Crawley Jobs Fair

Employ Crawley successfully hosted its first jobs fair at the new Town Hall. With over 200 live vacancies on offer, around 300 jobseekers were able to speak directly to employers to discuss the various roles available in the local area.

Local employers from a wide range of industries including retail, construction, financial, social care and airport services, were on hand to offer advice to potential applicants alongside the Employ Crawley team.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m pleased to see the success of our recent jobs fair, held in our new town hall facilities for the first time. It was great to see so many jobseekers come along on the day to meet prospective employer’s face-to-face, and I hope this resulted in lots of vacancies being filled.”

Employ Crawley helps local people with employment support, providing information, advice and guidance. Free support is offered from a knowledgeable and well-connected member of staff to help local residents into jobs. Based in the Town Hall (ground floor) and Crawley Library (second floor), both hubs are open for drop-ins and appointments between the hours of 10am and 3pm Monday to Thursday.

For more information about Employ Crawley or to make an appointment, visit https://investcrawley.co.uk/employment-and-skills or email: [email protected]

