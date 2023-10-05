Successful brand photography and networking event empowers Chichester businesswomen

Bathed in the glorious September sunshine, Bracklesham seafront played host to an unforgettable day of empowerment, collaboration and personal brand elevation. A group of eight inspiring business women came together at a beautiful styled location in Bracklesham Bay for a transformative day of brand photography and networking.

The event attracted a diverse group of local business women, including a life trauma coach and author, a career’s coach, a website designer and SEO specialist, an artist, a yoga instructor, a wealth and wellbeing coach, an accountant and a social media manager - all seeking to elevate their brands and grow their business through captivating personal brand images tailored to their unique business identities.

Their collective presence created a buzzing dynamic energy that helped each woman overcome any anxiety they might have felt about being photographed and step into their full potential, as successful business women.

Participant Edith Barton said: “Best day! Brilliant fun photoshoot! Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enjoy my photo being taken! You are wonderful! Thank you.”

Ally Berry - event organiser and personal brand photographer. Picture: Helen Cawte Photography

The event was organised by Ally Berry - Chichester based personal brand photographer and mum of two. Ally started her photography business almost nine years ago when she felt frustrated by the limited options available to her as a mum who also wanted a rewarding and successful career.

Since having her daughter almost 3 years ago, Ally’s dedication to empowering business women to unleash their full potential, boost their confidence and help them achieve their biggest dreams has taken on a new dimension. She wants her daughter to grow up in a world where women are successful!

In an ever changing business world, where people want to consume information in the quickest possible way, it is important to have the right brand photographs that capture the reader’s attention and encourage them to engage with the content. Long gone are the days of the plain headshot. Every brand photograph needs to be carefully crafted to appeal to the target audience on a professional and emotional level.

The stunning location in Bracklesham Bay, provided the best backdrop for this visual storytelling - capturing not just headshots, but the essence and unique value each of these incredible business women brings to their field.

The photos captured at this event have already started to make their way onto websites and social media platforms, resulting in increased engagement and attracting more clients.

Beyond the brand photos, this event was a great opportunity for networking, making connections and sharing valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship. A day of collaboration and a shining example of the magic that happens when women come together to uplift one another and support each other in business.