"Such strength and stamina, power and glory" - pianist Rhythmie Wong in Worthing

REVIEW BY Richard Amey. ‘Grieg Piano Concerto’ concert by Worthing Symphony Orchestra – Assembly Hall, leader Julian Leaper, piano soloist Rhythmie Wong, conductor John Gibbons.

Biedrich Smetana, Overture to The Bartered Bride opera; Edvard Grieg, Piano Concerto; Frederick Delius, A Song Before Sunrise; Robert Schumann, Symphony No 4 in D minor, original 1841 version.

Worthing’s classical music audience has its own special link with Hong Kong. In fact, a church there, the choir director Mr Wong and the pianist a classical keyboard teacher Mrs Wong. Together they had two girls named with musical intent. One they called Melodie, the other Rhythmie. Worthing first got the rhythm six years ago. And when they got it again on Sunday, with them in the audience sharing it, were Rhythmie’s very parents.

A lady also there, down from Hemel Hempstead, told me: “I was her nanny. She could play a song on the piano when she was two.” Lessons began a year later. Music degrees followed from Hong Kong Academy and New England Conservatory in the US. In her homeland a Ten Best Young Artistes Award, in the States a New York International Artist Piano Competition victory. Triumph also in the Kawai Asian Competition, and studies in Boston where, academically outstanding, she was on the Deans List.

‘Finishing school’ was in Germany’s Cologne University of Music and Dance. She scored the highest Concert Exam mark and added a Master of Music on Fortepiano – Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven’s ‘klavier’, the evolutional bridging instrument between the harpsichord and the upright or grand pianoforte. Fortepiano features on her illuminating 2022 CD Evolving Fantasia on KNS Classical, spotlighting two Bach sons (WF and CPE), Mozart and Schubert, and including the Wanderer Fantasy on a modern Steinway – see here for a new review of this CD, posted on 14 October at www.facebook.com/TheInterviewConcerts

AND, she plays violin and clarinet, and composes for piano and various instruments – eg. Narnia Fantasy and The End is Not The End – and things for micro-movies. She was a violinist in her home city’s Metropolitan Youth Orchestra. Are you getting the completeness of all this?

Worthing 2018 and she made the three-way final of the Sussex International Piano Competition after her playing in the previous rounds had expert observers gasping for breath. One of them thought he could hear two pianos playing instead of one. Leap on, six years more mature, and on Sunday, that same expert was comparing her to the great Sviatoslav Richter.

Rhythmie Wong’s been maturing into the sturdy, unbreakable, real deal. On Sunday, this Typhoon of the Keys, swept an audience of more than 500 all around Norway and then blew them all away into the fjord mountain air with the famous Grieg Piano Concerto. Precisely what Grieg, abetted by Liszt, intended of course. And yes, Rhythmie’s been to Grieg’s composing house in Bergen.

But I’m not going to sit here and type a heap of academic examiners’ interpretational and technical superlatives. Take those as read. Or a detailed travel report of her through the three movements. Take those as read. I’m going to muse and wonder at how she illustrated Norway’s ongoing most potent tourist brochure, which compels many people affected by this dramatic piece of music into visiting the country.

All the landscape and folk dance scenery came like video soundtrack in full-throttle Wong Technicolor. I heard groups of trolls marching out from under bridges. With her, I strove to the top of towering final slopes to behold huge vistas across the mountain tops. Then I looked down thousands of feet to make out tiny boats on the fjord water far below.

Sometimes, I heard the momentary sound of peace in the high solitude. Then I was swept down vast waterfalls to precipitous ledges, then further on down I’d be crashing through the sea surface and plunging fathoms to the fjord’s very bottom. I was yanked back up and out, shaken out to dry, then bundled into a village square, outside a tavern, to watch and hear the best folk dancers in the village celebrating one of many Nordic festivals, and the drinkers looking on and thundering their tankards down on the wooden tables in time to the music.

In the fine Worthing Symphony Orchestra concert programme brochure, John Gander unfurled a wry Grieg quote: “I am sure my music has a taste of cod in it.” Well, no – to me, at least not this time. But that’s a tip we might take forward. Next time you go to hear the Grieg Concerto, take some fish & chips in with you!

This was Rhythmie’s first Grieg Concerto with an orchestra. “It’s one of my favourite concertos and I was very, very happy to be asked to play it. It’s nationalistic, rhythmic, flamboyant like Liszt, romantic and technically a challenge. You have to have the orchestra with you in the various sudden changes in mood and tempo.” Rhythmie usually led the way, beating new time with her head, so the WSO moved in sync. Naturally, for these professional musicians, another Grieg Concerto performance is just another slice of routine cake but they were ready and right behind the Rhythmie ride of veerings and swerves, fleeting pauses for breath, longer ones to admire the view, and then accelerations off to a new destination.

Such a slight figure, black hair, a sparkly full-length, sleeveless concert dress in sky blue. But such strength and stamina, pork and beef, power and glory. The crowd couldn’t help themselves. She discarded the Worthing Symphony Society’s gift basket and, quite scarce at WSO concerts these days, gave an encore. It was jaunty, swingy, carefree and a devil to play, because it was Rachmaninov’s Polka, arranged by the boozy Glazunov.

It’s six years since that Sussex Competition Grand Final when she played Chopin’s No 1 Concerto with WSO. Few at Sunday’s concert will be very happy if she’s not back for another six.

WSO’s concert curtain raiser had taken no prisoners among the string section. The first thing they were performing after lunch was Smetana’s almost unceasing dashing and bustling market scene of his Bartered Bride Overture. After Grieg and the interval, Delius’ very different lowland landscape cast its own spell. This time, John Gibbons, an unceasing champion of British crotchets and quavers, was calming his audience with A Song Before Sunrise.

Delius, a Yorkshireman in Paris, did plenty of that social singing, possibly to his damaging health cost, but what a return on all that for the British masterpiece catalogue, in the pieces Delius dreamt onto manuscript when he moved out to the French countryside. The WSO are used to this relaxing part of Gibbons’ musical programmes. The rural-songster woodwinds usually have something to look forward to in Delius, and in A Song Before Sunrise the WSO birds were up early and cheery, even as the all-night partygoers were flagging and weary, yet managing to summon something lethargic and admirably in tune, before bed.

Robert Schumann in his later thick, winter orchestral garb is not a patch on the slimmed-off summer attire of his original symphony orchestrations. So declared Gibbons, in picking No 4 in its first wardrobe conception. We can guess now, that this symphony was revised for later performance by less competent musicians, needing several, instead of just one of them, to achieve a tune or important musical line at convincing pitch and prominence.

The orchestra sounded time-conventional Beethovenian, clear, direct and coherent, in music of the composer’s fervent post-marriage compositional outpouring, and actually his second-written symphony. The ill-starred revision had delayed its numerical publication. Mr Gander told us Liszt (him again) liked it, but Brahms didn’t. Gibbons sides with Brahms.

Shrewd planning by Gibbons in throwing the WSO doors wide open in a free taster hour at 6.30 on September 27’s Friday evening. More than 700 x £0 tickets went, for a concert of style samples and lollipops, designed to induct a new crowds of live-orchestra fans. This audience grooming venture, aided by the lure of Grieg’s Piano at this follow-up a few weeks later, hoisted this first full WSO concert attendance of the season. Bringing Rhythmie Wong to excite further interest in WSO struck the right personality dynamic.

All WSO fans need the move to succeed. Two WSO concerts for Worthing and West Sussex schoolchildren came earlier on the freebie day. Seeds further sown.

Richard Amey

