Summer and autumn activities at Goodwood Art Foundation

Goodwood Art Foundation is launching a new series of curated events that celebrate its unique landscape: from gatherings for food lovers and foragers to experiences for green thumbs, music enthusiasts and more.

The inaugural programme will run until October, and Goodwood Art Foundation members get early-bird booking opportunities. Full information, memberships and tickets at www.goodwoodartfoundation.org

Spokeswoman Sarah Hames said: “Sparking children’s creativity is the Family Art Club, running throughout August on Thursdays (a morning and afternoon session weekly). Family Art Club: Sketch and Sun Printing will be led by an artist educator and children will explore outdoor sketching and magical sun printing inspired by world-class art and nature. Perfect for children aged 6+ and their grown-ups! Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder/member. There’s no need to book and the price is £7 per child (it is free for under 18s to visit the Foundation).

“On August 28 there’s an exclusive opportunity to attend a guided walk with leading landscape designer Dan Pearson. Guests can dive into Pearson’s concept of 24 seasons and explore the planting scheme across the gardens and grounds, hearing from the designer himself. The first walk kicks-off with tea, coffee and pastries in Goodwood Art Foundation’s café, 24. A second, later walk experience concludes with a delicious lunch in 24; a curated menu of seasonal small plates, crafted from locally-sourced produce and foraged ingredients, inspired by the surrounding landscape.

“Soil & Gut – The Two Ecosystems, a session led by horticulture therapist Jane Gleeson follows on September 4. She offers an insightful talk exploring the fascinating connecti,on between the gut microbiome and the soil microbiome – two vital ecosystems that shape wellbeing. Following the discussion and a refreshing kombucha, a nourishing gut-friendly lunch designed to support body and soul will be served. Perfect for anyone interested in food, sustainability, or holistic wellness, guests will leave inspired with practical tips and knowledge to help build healthier habits for life.

“A Gardener’s Tour with Tea takes place on September 18 and the morning starts with tea, coffee and a delicious pastry at 24, followed by a guided tour with one of the gardening team of the Schwarzman Gardens. Visitors will discover Dan Pearson’s inspiring 24 seasonal moments concept and learn how the planting scheme brings the landscape to life throughout the year. From ancient woodland to vibrant wildflower meadows, the guide will reveal how the garden’s carefully designed planting evolves with the seasons to create enchanting moments all year round.

“The first Members’ Supper Club on October 2 will celebrate the rich, warming flavours of the season at 24. Head chef Harry Cartwright, will present a five-course tasting menu inspired by autumn’s abundant harvest. From wild mushrooms and heritage squash to Goodwood Farm’s organic meat and late-season berries, each dish showcases the best of local and foraged ingredients, capturing the earthy, golden beauty of the season. Annual Goodwood Art Foundation memberships are still available to purchase, and this particular event is exclusively for members.

“On October 16 an Ancient Woodland Walk offers the opportunity to explore the history and natural beauty of the ancient woodland surrounding Goodwood Art Foundation with Darren Norris AKA Noz, Goodwood’s natural landscape manager. Noz will share his expert insights into the history, heritage, and evolving story of the remarkable landscape. All ticket proceeds will be donated to tree planting within the stunning 70-acre landscape.

“Goodwood Art Foundation is open weekly from Thursday to Monday and visitors are advised to book in advance as spaces at each session will be limited. A ticket for the Foundation is required to visit 24. Annual memberships are available to purchase, day tickets are £15 each and accompanied under-18s are free. For those arriving by bicycle or on foot there is a Green Traveller Concession ticket priced at just £10.”