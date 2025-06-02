Summer celebration of Sussex at Shoreham venue

Shoreham’s Ropetackle is offering a chance to celebrate Sussex this summer.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “With its rolling Downs, winding rivers and salty seascape, our stunning county has long been a draw for dreamers and thinkers. From folklore to literature, paintings to song, the creative urge is strong in this part of the world, and we are delighted to celebrate it at Ropetackle this summer.

“The Sussex landscape has inspired reams of myths and legend, and who better to tell them than local Forest School leader Heidi McNie? What is the story behind the Long Man of Wilmington? What did the Devil do to Devil's Dyke? And what about the Knucker Dragon, who loves to eat Sussex Pond Pudding?

“With stories from Bosham Harbour to the East Sussex coast, dipping into the sandy Weald, then back up the chalky hills of the Downs, this is a celebration of Sussex's histories and mysteries. Dark, magical and funny, Heidi's stories show how connecting to our local land and landscape brings more magic into all of our lives. Join her and other Ropetackle Storytellers on Monday, June 9 at 7.30pm for Sing A Song Of Sussex.

“We then move to Charleston and, specifically Rodmell, home to novelist Virigina Woolf. From her secluded bedroom at Monk’s House, with full views of the green hills around, she wrote her books and enjoyed the acclaim of the recently-published A Room of One’s Own, the latter a feminist classic whence comes the immortal line: ‘A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.’ It will be brought to life on Sunday, July 13 at 7.30pm. Performed by the brilliant Rebecca Vaughan, A Room Of One’s Own is a sharp, humorous and thought-provoking play and a bold, 21st century reimagining of Woolf’s iconic lecture.

“Lastly, the Sussex rivers and waterways are lovingly explored, with inspiring talks by local raconteurs David Bramwell and Vera Zakharov. Blending history, mythology and personal journeys, Bramwell’s Cult of Water explores humanity’s deep connection with water while Zakharov’s Riverine Resurrections examines their exploitation and resurgence. Both invite the audience to reconsider their relationship with water and the hidden stories beneath the surface. The event takes place on Tuesday, July 8 at 7.30pm.”

All tickets can be bought online at ropetacklecentre.co.uk, in person at the box office, or by phoning 01273 464440.