Summer concert fund-raiser for Save The Children in Chichester

Save The Children are calling for an “urgent, deeper generosity towards youngsters” as they plan a summer concert in Chichester.

Terry Timblick, who is helping to organise the concert to boost funds for Save The Children, said: “Climate is changing but summer stays the same for many of us as the word to trigger warmth in body and spirit. Can it, though, spur more compassion to meet a global challenge?

“We need to muster an urgent, deeper generosity towards youngsters having, by any standards, an unimaginably hard time.”

Here Comes Summer will be at Christ Church, off South Street, Chichester, on May 3 at 7pm, with free refreshments and a retiring collection directed through the local STC branch.

Terry said: “Cliff isn’t available to reprise Summer Holiday – remember the 1963 film? – but we have singer Rebecca Grove and guitarist dad Chris ‘to make our dream come true’ with a singalong opener.”

Terry added: “The line-up of performers is reassuringly familiar, recalling previous very successful music-themed concerts. Rebecca and singing partner Stephanie Peat, stalwart charmers at many local venues (see them again with accompanist Jan Lewis at Christ Church on June 21 in the Festival of Chichester), will between them offer songs by Arne, Mozart, Gershwin, Quilter, Bellini and Morricone.”

“Singer/guitarist May Quiney, a voice with various local choirs and conductor of the Christ Church choir (occasional), will be bringing jungle fun to the party – the Julie Felix-sung (Frost Report), the Tom Paxton-written Going to the Zoo and The Elephant by Flanders and Swann, who made mud glorious. Bass Jonathan Barry, with 40 years of concert solo experience, offers a Purcell, a Negro spiritual and a Finzi.

“Ed Martin will again, on his Sunday service Christ Church keyboard, be accompanist though his main solo contribution will be on the organ – Gordon Young’s Prelude in a Classic Style, which is perfect for memorial services too.”

Terry’s grand-daughter Soliana, 12, will play three violin pieces, in her second concert, among them Sweet Lorraine and Take Five.

“Experience will underpin diverse prose and poetry reading. Professional writer Sue Shattock, who has just produced a tonic of a booklet confronting cancer, has written a summer poem for the occasion and she and Open Mic poetry group regular Christine Rowlands will share deliveries spanning heart and humerus.

“David Gibson and Bruce Denton will again be on presenting/narrating duties. Jokes and a quiz on beauty spots will be in the seasonal medley.”