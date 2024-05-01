Summer lifeguard season gets underway on Eastbourne beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lifeguards are located on the beaches between the Pier and Wish Tower from Wednesday 1 May throughout the spring and summer, until Monday 30 September.

The skilled team of lifeguards are trained in first aid, rescue methods, life support, spinal management, weather meteorology, boat handling and regularly undergo fitness training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manned Lifeguard Station and First Aid Post is located near the Wish Tower, open from 10.30am each morning. Opening hours will vary across the season, and will be weather dependent, with extended hours during particularly busy spells.

Lifeguards on Eastbourne Beach

Last season the team responded to a number of emergencies in the water ranging from swimmers and kayakers getting into difficulty, to casualties at sea, along with first aid incidents, including cuts and grazes and heatstroke.

In addition to a lost property service, the team also run the Kidzsafe wristband scheme, which helps to prevent young visitors getting lost on the beach. Wristbands are available completely free from the Lifeguard Station and the Seafront Office next to the Bandstand.

Visitors can also hire a small number of Beach Huts from the beginning of May. These newly replaced huts, located next to the Lifeguard Station, are available to hire weekly or daily from May until September. Unlike the seasonal huts which are now sold out, these huts do not have any facilities, but rental includes two deckchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deckchairs and sunbeds can also be hired along the seafront.

Head Lifeguard Garry Cairns said, “We are looking forward to bringing our fantastic team of lifeguards back on duty for the spring and summer season.

“Ensuring the safety of swimmers is paramount and the residents of Eastbourne and visitors to our beaches can rest assured that they are being taken care of while they enjoy themselves.

“As always, we would like to encourage the public to remain vigilant of the tides and conditions whenever they are entering or swimming in the sea. It’s important people do not swim when there is a red flag flying and that they protect themselves in the sun by drinking plenty of water, reapplying suncream often, and wearing a hat and t-shirt for extra protection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lifeguard Station and First Aid post is located between the Bandstand and Wish Tower, opening at 10.30am and operating until 4pm in May and September, until 4.30pm in June and 5pm in July and August. All hours of operation are weather dependent, with extended hours during particularly busy times of hot weather.