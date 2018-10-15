Summer opening planned for town’s new youth centre

A youth centre is to be built on Denton Island in Newhaven and should be completed by next summer.

Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) has successfully secured funding from the Big Lottery for the project.

Over the past 10 years, an annual youth survey consistently highlighted the need for a purpose-built youth centre for Newhaven residents.

Many young people who have been part of the Newhaven Young Peoples’ Forum (NYPF) over these years have been supporting SCDA and a multi-agency group to build evidence, consult with community members, raise funds and design the centre.

This building will be used for a wide range of activities for young people, including music, art, mental health and well-being support and Information Advice and Guidance (IAG) services.

It will aim to reduce anti-social behaviour, provide a safe space for young people and support with quick access to services.

Earlier this month the University of Brighton’s School of Architecture students and an architect from Kirkland Fraser Moor worked with young people at Denton Youth Club to start designing and constructing fixtures and fittings, including door handles, light shades and kitchen unit doors.

The students will also be designing and constructing the cladding for the building, which is being provided from waste materials by VEOLIA. Recycled materials will be incorporated into the build and there is potential of adopting part of a copper roof from the Diocese of Chichester.

SCDA is now seeking support from local or national businesses to fit out the youth centre with fixtures, fittings and equipment. If you think you could help then please contact Lucy Hill on 01273 517250.

Sussex Community Development Association is a charitable organisation which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017. It works across East Sussex, supporting community-based projects aimed at addressing the needs of those most vulnerable.