Sun shines on second Horsham Matters charity golf day

Twenty teams battled it out for glory at the second Horsham Matters Charity Golf Day at Slinfold Golf and Country Club last week, helping to raise almost £5,679 for the local charity that supports those experiencing food and fuel poverty.

The Leonard Engineering team enjoying a great round of golf in aid of Horsham Matters. Photo by Andy Hannant Photography.

The event, kindly sponsored by Sussex Marketing and Woodlands Lettings, brought together players from across the district to raise funds for the charity that is seeing demand for its foodbanks double on last year.

The winning team came from members of the networking group BNI Achievers, while the best individual scores were from Davie Robertson and Vivian Diggens.

Fundraising officer Paula Daly thanked all those who contributed to making the day such a success, from local firms who sponsored a hole and gave raffle and auction prizes, to the golfers who took part. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported the event. Demand for all our services is very high at the moment, and with food donations falling we are spending significant funds ensuring foodbank warehouse shelves are kept topped up. The amazing amount raised from the charity golf day will help us meet the urgent needs of those who are struggling in our community.”

Mark Clover of Sussex Marketing said: “It has been a privilege to support Horsham Matters by sponsoring this year’s golf day. They are a very important charity doing vital work in the local community. If you are fortunate enough not to need their services, then I would urge you to support them.”

Lead Lettings co-ordinator Karen Loy at Woodlands Lettings added: “As a community business we are always really keen to support such a worthy cause and are happy to have been part of their day.”