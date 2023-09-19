Sunshine blesses Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society's autumn flower show
We held a very pretty Autmn Flower show at the village hall Crowhurst on the 16th September.
The sun shone beautifully all afternoon and there were many visitors who came to view the show and also to enjoy the delicious homemade refreshments.
There were many excellent, good quality and colourful entries in most classes which included honey and children’s classes, alongside the usual stunning flowers and floral exhibits.
Also vegetables, fruits, cookery, preserves, photography.
Judges and visitors alike said how bright and seasonal the hall looked and the standard of all entries was high, despite a challenging growing season yet again this year.
A lovely society plant stall, homemade card stall and honey stall were busy all afternoon when the hall was buzzing with happy visitors.
Many thanks go to all who helped set this show up and ran it on the day, and all the entrants and visitors that supported us.
The children's entries were inspirational and brought smiles to all who viewed them.