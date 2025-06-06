Superb George Harrison band offer Worthing date

REVIEW: The All Things Must Pass Orchestra play Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday, June 18. Here’s what you can expect. I had the huge pleasure of seeing them at the Spring in Havant.

Alex Eberhard, leader of the superb All Things Must Pass Orchestra, says it all when he says the world needs the music of George Harrison more than ever right now.

With his message of love and compassion, the so-called quiet Beatle speaks maybe the loudest of them all in today’s troubled times.

Beware of Darkness has huge resonance. The lines “Watch out now, take care/Beware of greedy leaders/They take you where you should not go” hit the spot more than ever these days. Against that, you’ve got the profound and profoundly attractive optimism of songs such as All Things Must Pass itself and Here Comes The Sun. “Daylight is good at arriving at the right time” is a line that always lingers in mind.

The songs are songs of genius – just as it was genius too when Alex set up his ten-piece celebration of George Harrison’s music some years ago. Havant, a favourite venue, gave them all the warmest of welcomes and a full house. Let’s hope Worthing does the same on June 18. These are songs which need to be heard. And the orchestra played them sublimely on another truly great night in their company. It was a measure of the band’s supreme accomplishment that, with just a day’s notice, they had to perform without key member Bernd Rest who tested positive for Covid. He is very much hoping to be back in time for Worthing, but it says so much about the orchestra that they managed so well without his beautifully lyrical playing.

The All Things Must Pass Orchestra lift the soul when they remind us of the music that George Harrison gave us – quirky, clever, poignant and so often so beautiful. It’s music we need to treasure – and the orchestra do so brilliantly.