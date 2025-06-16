Supertato creator joins Festival of Chichester line-up

Paul Linnet, co-creator of the bestselling Supertato picture books, joins this year’s Festival of Chichester to offer a fund-raiser for Chichester Children’s Bookfest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, June 22 at 10.30am he is promising Supertato Silliness at Chichester Free School, Hunston Road, Chichester, PO20 1NP in a riotous celebration of everyone’s

favourite supermarket superhero. The session guarantees stories, silliness, songs and giggles galore, with sales and signings to follow, raising money for Children’s Bookfest. Tickets £7 via bit.ly/3FHaSAc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has all been a success that Paul could never have predicted: “Supertato celebrated their tenth birthday last year. It's been a while! There was a two-fold inspiration really. One is that Sue Hendra and I had worked together for quite a while on various different books but the one thing that we found we both had in common was an interest in the world of comic books. I love the comic book format. I always loved Tintin and the Marvel comic books, and we wanted to create a superhero comic book style for young children. I set about thinking what kind of characters that could be.

“But there was another inspiration, to go off at a bit of a tangent. When Sue and I first met we went to a festival and I took a selfie of the two of us. It was in the early days of selfies, and I took it with a big old clunky camera. And when we got back we realised that Sue had a very small head in comparison to my very large head in the picture. Instead of looking cool, I looked like I was holding a small baby! And we joked that my big head was like a potato and her small head was like a pea. We were thinking about our superhero and we didn't want a muscle-bound superhero. We thought let's find something that's really quite humble and we just thought potato! You can't get more humble than a potato and then we thought about the nemesis being a pea, something so small and so squashable!”

The silliness of it all was a big part of the attraction: “But the point is that silliness can be a gateway for children to get them to read. If you wanted to get somebody who might be a reluctant reader to read, then one option is to include messing about with the reading. If you combine something with silliness then you've got a better chance of getting their faces into a book, and I pursued that idea with a very simple style, keeping the story very simple. But I also remember having a chat with some teachers years ago and we were talking about the fact that silliness can be basically another way of looking at the world, and to approach the world in a different way has uses in all manner of things.”

Paul admits he's lost count of just how many Supertato books there have now been, plus of course there has now been the TV series: “And that was pretty extraordinary to see your characters in a TV series. It is in the BBC's hands and they seem happy with it and they're cracking on with series two. It is an incredible honour to watch your work on TV. You give it away, and it’s strange because you've been so close to it and in a way it feels like every subtle change they make is magnified. And we did feel that for a while but then you go with it. After a while we had some distance from it and we started to realise that they had done a very good job and had made some really good decisions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Edward Cooke Family Law as its principal sponsor. The Festival is generously supported by Chichester City Council, firm friends to the Festival since its inception.