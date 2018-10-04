Surprise royal visit for students in Peacehaven

A group of students from Hastings Youth Council attended a pan Sussex meeting called the Takeover Challenge to discuss mental health issues. When they arrived, they were surprised by a couple of extra visitors to the meeting- the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

The visit took place at the Joff Youth Centre, Roderick Avenue in Peacehaven on Wednesday October 3.

The royal couple observed the discussion groups and workshops taking place speaking to those taking part, and spoke privately with young people who had experienced mental health issues themselves.

Fran Brown, Hastings youth councillor said: “We had an amazing day at East Sussex County Council planning the Takeover Challenge day which gave us lots of ideas. Best of all we got to meet Prince Harry and Meghan. We got to tell them all about the planning day and the running of Hastings Youth Council.”

The Takeover Challenge is a national initiative established by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, which encourages organisations to put young people into real life decision-making positions.

In East Sussex the theme for this year’s Takeover Challenge day, on November 23, is Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing, with a focus on ways young people can help each other and themselves.