Police said they have received reports of a suspected unexploded grenade in an Eastbourne garden.

At 2.46pm today (Wednesday, April 13) officers said they were on the scene in Langney Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Local residents are advised to stay away from the area if possible while we continue to assess the situation.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

