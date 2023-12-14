Sussex and Surrey cats and dogs enjoying their new homes for Christmas. But more are still looking

Charity PetRehomer is an on-line platform that was launched one year ago. It specialises in rehoming pets across the UK, without the need for them to enter kennels or foster care. In the year since the launch, the charity have rehomed more than 400 pets!Here are some of the pets about to enjoy their first Christmas in their new homes, plus some cats and dogs who are still waiting to find a home.

Thanks to PetRehomer, a charity that specialises in finding new homes for pets in need across the UK, many gorgeous dogs and cats will be celebrating Christmas in their new homes:

Meet little Biscuit, a cross between a Jack Russell and a Shih Tzu. She’s still a puppy at just one year old and her original owner, living in Crawley, Sussex, was heartbroken to have to re-home her due to housing circumstances. She hated the idea of Biscuit needing to spend time in a rescue centre, and wanted to choose the person who would give Biscuit her future home, which is why the PetRehomer system suited her. She was able to find and choose Biscuit’s new adopter through the process and pass her little bundle of joy straight to her new owner, Ramona Simmonds. Biscuit has settled in to her new home in Guildford, Surrey, where she is very much loved and already has a stack of presents under the tree!

Still looking for love

Sweet Sussex dog, Biscuit, already has presents under the tree in her new home, having been adopted

An older Surrey cat called Bonnie is still desperately seeking a new home, due to her current owners relocating abroad. She’s a white fluffy girl of eight-years-old who loves to spend her nights patrolling outdoors in the Surrey countryside. Poor Bonnie was found as a stray four years ago and has quite an independent nature, but she’s very gentle and loves quiet times with the people she loves.

Then there’s little Rocky, an older boy in Swindon, Wiltshire, who is thought to be a Parsons Terrier or Jack Russell. Sadly, Rocky’s owner passed away and he is being looked after on a temporary basis. He has quite a few tricks up his sleeve, including opening doors and waiting for treats! He is quite feisty with other dogs that he doesn’t know, but loves people, including children.

PetRehomer. Charity no 1189284

PetRehomer has been set up by a group of animal lovers who are committed to ending pet homelessness and irresponsible rehoming practices. It is part of a registered UK charity and is believed to be the only animal charity of its kind. The new service saves animals from needing to enter the care of rescue centres, many of which are completely full.

Bonnie the fluffy cat is swill waiting to find a home

It is proving to be not only popular, but successful. 150 dogs found their new home through PetRehomer in the first year of operating, together with an astonishing 255 cats.

The majority of people looking to re-home their pets cite ‘a change of circumstances’ as the main reason, together with the cost-of-living crisis. Some pets need to be re-homed due to landlord permissions; illness; allergies; or death of their owners. A small fee is paid by the adopter to PetRehomer.org and this is put towards running costs of the digital platform and contributions to a neutering fund which can be used to help those most in need.

The PetRehomer website can be viewed at: www.petrehomer.org

